Man spends 75 days skateboarding from LA to NY in viral saga

A TikToker traveled for two and a half months on his skateboard to raise awareness about the sport and was able to donate 100 skateboards to new and seasoned riders.

TikToker Jason VanPorppal started his treacherous journey skateboarding across America on September 3. For 75 consecutive days, he traveled from LA to NYC, even riding through 100-degree weather, pouring rain, and slick snow.

VanPorppal’s trek wasn’t just for fun, either. He decided to skateboard across America to exemplify the importance of the sport. He even raised money along the way in hopes of being able to donate skateboards to riders.

According to the description of his charity, which has raised nearly $2K, the TikToker intended to inspire others to “believe that anything is possible.”

“His mission is to make skateboarding more accessible to kids nationwide, showcasing the joy, creativity, and transformative power the sport offers in overcoming personal and societal challenges,” the statement reads. “By taking on this extraordinary challenge, Jason hopes to inspire a new generation to dream big, celebrate their creativity, and believe that anything is possible.”

TikToker gets emotional as he reflects on his skateboarding journey

While documenting his journey, VanPorppal expressed his gratitude about the process, saying the experience was life-changing for many different reasons.

“Today I just got so emotional. I just can’t believe the things I’ve done and achieved. Looking at flashbacks in my head of when I was younger… I’m so grateful for everything,” he said on the 67th day of his ride. “Thank you guys so much for helping me change my life and finding myself again.”

During his cross-country trek, which ended on Sunday, December 15, VanPorppal stayed in various hotels to rest his body. Despite necessary breaks, he only used a skateboard to get from LA to Times Square in NYC.

As the TikToker shared his journey from start to finish, he was met with support from fans who tuned into his viral skateboarding saga.

“Please be safe out there!! Keep pushing, rooting for you,” wrote one on TikTok.

“Hang in there buddy, so proud of your drive and accomplishments,” added another.

“Amazing man, unreal,” said a third.

By the end of his 75-day ride, VanPorrpal was able to donate at least 100 skateboards built by his friend Orio, who joined him on part of his travels.

