Man roasted for asking TikTok to find woman standing next to him instead of just talking to her

A TikToker asked his followers to find a woman for him after he didn’t talk to her, despite being steps away from each other at a concert. He was then trolled by his viewers who refused to help him out.

Social media users have been known to use platforms like TikTok to track people down for others. Just weeks ago, a pair of newlyweds went viral when they asked their followers to find two wedding crashers from their reception.

While viewers found their story comical, one man who requested TikTok to “do your job” in finding a woman for him had netizens roasting him in the comments.

Though he stood right next to the woman during a Rolling Loud performance, the man, David Freeman, didn’t strike up a conversation with her.

Instead, Freeman recorded himself at the concert and turned the video toward the woman for his followers to see. He then pleaded with TikTok to track the woman down. “Listen, chat, find her for me, that’s my dream girl,” he said.

Viewers call TikToker’s game an “absolute zero”

To his dismay, Freeman might be out of luck, though. Rather than showing support for him, viewers shaded him for his “strange” approach.

“She’s right there, what do you mean? Do YO job,” quipped one.

“The game is on absolute zero… wow,” added another.

“What’s wrong with [you]? She’s literally right there. Shoot your shot and good luck,” said a third.

Others were concerned about the lack of communication that Freeman was willing to provide to the woman of interest.

“We lost the ability to communicate outside of DMs,” one commented.

“Wait… are the kids unable to talk to each other in person?” another rhetorically asked.

Though some viewers also questioned Freeman why he didn’t just talk to the woman, he defended himself by saying that sometimes, he’s “shy.”