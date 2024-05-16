Man goes viral pretending to own stranger’s car to avoid a ticket

A man’s kindness went viral after he saved a stranger from getting a parking ticket.

TikToker Jay Hami restored faith in humanity in May when his impromptu kindness saved another man from getting a parking ticket.

In his viral TikTok, which has gained over 96M views, Jay noticed that a police officer was about to give a parked car a ticket, as the owner didn’t seem to be nearby.

He then hurried across the street to tell the officer he owned the vehicle, which saved the real owner from getting a fine. “Man, I got you,” he remarked as the officer walked away.

The TikToker followed up with two more videos within the week of his original post, gaining millions more views, as he offered additional help to the stranger.

In one of the videos, Jay checked up on the parked car to see if it was still there. To his surprise, it didn’t have a tire. So, he wrote the owner a note with his phone number and detailed how he wanted to help them out.

When the owner contacted him, the TikToker met the man by his immobile car and gave him $300 — just enough to buy a suitable tire.

“I’m not MrBeast or anything, but I want to help you out with what I can,” Jay told him and handed over the cash. “Yo, that is very much appreciated,” the car’s owner replied as he shook the TikToker’s hand.

Viewers have since praised Jay for his kindness, especially since he helped the man out not once, but twice. “Bro ur so kind! Saving him from that ticket AND helping him out w[ith] his tire,” applauded one viewer.

“I hope that one day I’m in a position to where I can bless ppl like this. good man J,” added another.

Though Jay and the vehicle’s owner were initially strangers, the man told the TikToker that if he ever needed help with anything, he’d like to pay it forward and be there for him, as he was grateful for the kind gesture.

