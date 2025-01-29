Man goes viral by tricking women into deleting TikTok app in “sick” prank

A TikToker tricked women into giving him their phones so he could delete their TikTok app without them knowing.

With TikTok being removed from the Apple and Google App stores, users who still have the platform installed on their phones have stressed the potential of accidentally deleting it.

Though President Trump extended the TikTok ban deadline until April 5, 2025, if users delete the app from their phones, they won’t be able to redownload it as it hasn’t been readded to the stores yet.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, millions of US TikTokers kept it installed on their phones, allowing them to continue using the short-form video platform.

However, in a trick that viewers are calling “truly sick,” some TikTok users unknowingly had their app removed from their phones by a mischievous prankster.

The prank was acted out by TikToker Monte, who went viral for deleting TikTok from random phones. How did he pull it off? He went into a shopping mall and began to flirt with random women.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Man deletes TikTok off strangers’ phones

After getting his victims’ interest, he asked for their Instagram handles so they could keep in contact. However, when the women gave him their phones to exchange information, Monte went directly to their TikTok app and deleted it.

“You in school or anything?” Monte asked one of the girls as he scrolled through her phone to find her TikTok.

Thinking that he had added himself to their Instagrams, the women continued on without realizing what Monte had done. It wouldn’t be until they tried to access their TikToks at a later time, that they’d see it was no longer there.

Article continues after ad

Viewers were against the shtick, saying it was “genuinely so messed up.”

One viewer commented on his video, saying it should be “illegal” to delete TikTok from people’s phones without them knowing.

Another added, “And keep in mind that they’ll never see this so they won’t know why it’s gone.”

Article continues after ad

Phones with TikTok still installed are selling for a small fortune on eBay and GameStop is even buying iPhones with the app, offering cash or trade credit.