Man goes viral after discovering “haunted” back rooms at Denver airport

TikToker and vlogger Hollow Hollis have gone viral after accidentally stumbling across the infamous hidden backrooms of Denver Airport.

As Colorado’s biggest Airport, Denver sees millions of people enter every day, however, the location has become the object of attention for many conspiracy theories thanks to these hidden rooms.

When trying to find his gate, Hollis accidentally found himself right in the center of these tunnels and backrooms, the content creator filmed his reaction which instantly went viral on the app, garnering 7.9 million views in just over 24 hours and at the time of writing hit the 16 million viewer mark.

Pairing the video to eerie-sounding audio, Hollis opened up the footage by stating, “Not me accidentally finding the Denver Airport backrooms.” He then panned the camera around, showcasing the sterile-looking locations.

“This sh*t just keeps going on and on. The ceilings are all so low,” before later revealing, “This says that there’s a gate right there but there’s nothing right here. This airport is just so f**ing weird.”

For years now, rumors and urban legends have circulated online about what happens under Colorado’s largest airport, with theories that the Airport’s underground tunnels are home to a secret city, lizard people, or aliens, just to name a few.

Others also believe that the tunnel serves as an underground bunker that the world’s most rich and famous will retreat down to in the event of an apocalypse.

Fellow TikTok users were quick to flood the comments with their thoughts on Denver Airport’s infamous hidden rooms.

One viewer commented, “The Denver airport is so scary,” while another added, “Denver airport is a portal to somewhere evil.”

According to workers at the Denver Airport, these hidden rooms are only home to “a lot of luggage”, however, this has not stopped people from continuing to develop more conspiracy theories about its true purpose.