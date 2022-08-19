Man arrested in connection with murder of TikTok star Mama Tot’s son

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols a.k.a. Mama Tot’s son, Randon Lee, in June.

On June 25, beloved TikTok star Ophelia Nichols, also known as ‘Mama Tot’ uploaded a video to TikTok in which she told her followers that her son, 18-year-old Randon Lee, was killed the night before.

Randon was shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, and Ophelia later went on to explain to her followers that: “We’ve been told that the detectives think that marijuana was being dealt. My son was meeting there, and either they tried to rob him or they did rob him, but he was shot.”

According to Fox10, on August 18, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley surrendered himself to Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge, after a warrant was issued on August 4.

It is not yet clear what role Gulley played in the murder, with a getaway driver also involved, but more information may be revealed after his reported bond hearing.

Randon’s murder prompted an outpouring of support for Ophelia, who goes by the handle shoelover99 on TikTok, with her followers raising over $250,000 as part of a GoFundMe for the family.

Mama Tot has since been uploading regularly to her TikTok account, where she has been updating fans on her journey.

After a video she uploaded in early July, Ophelia wrote in a comment: “I have a voice that is heard all over the world. I will be using my voice & Randon’s for something huge, to help others/parents/youth in my town.

“I hope you all stand beside me as I find Randon’s purpose & work toward helping other families who all have went through things like this.”