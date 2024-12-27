Man arrested after forgetting his drunk live stream of failed bank heist

A man in Albania was arrested after allegedly breaking into a bank and knocking its front door down while streaming on TikTok.

On December 21, a man reportedly went live on TikTok and broadcasted himself breaking down the door to a bank in Korça, Albania.

According to Telegrafi, the man, later identified as 38-year-old Valter Xhellillari, forcibly entered the bank at around 10:05 PM and stayed there for a bit without being able to take anything, as he escaped when the alarm started going off, alerting not only police, but security in the building.

However, the authorities soon began to investigate and track down the man, with two agencies working together to catch and identify him.

Man claims he was ‘too intoxicated’ to remember breaking into bank on TikTok

Newsbomb reports that the man had entered the bank with the intent to rob it. After checking out the security footage, they noticed he held a phone in his hand and was recording the incident on TikTok.

The police eventually discovered the man’s identity and searched areas where he could have taken refuge without any luck.

Not giving up, police were stationed outside his apartment and watched it in case he returned home.

Pixabay The man claims he was too drunk to remember streaming.

Sure enough, three days later, Xhellillari showed up and was immediately handcuffed by officers, but the accused claims he had no idea what happened.

When he was arrested, Xhellillari said he was ‘too drunk’ to remember ever breaking into the bank or the entire day’s events, including streaming the alleged bank break-in on TikTok.

Nonetheless, the case was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

This is hardly the first time an alleged crime has been posted to a video platform. In November, a Florida woman was arrested for shoplifting after posting a video showing her Target haul on TikTok.

Earlier in 2024, street racer Squeeze Benz was arrested for numerous social media stunts, including a video where he allegedly eluded the police at high speeds. Authorities also found clips of the creator “committing various traffic violations throughout the Tri-State area.”

