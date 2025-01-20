Man accused of arson blames brief US TikTok ban for burning congressman’s office

A Wisconsin man has been accused of starting a fire near a congressman’s office, blaming their actions on the brief TikTok ban across the United States.

After months of anticipation, TikTok was officially blocked in the US on January 19. However, the ban was shortlived as mere hours later, TikTok was restored as the company thanked soon-to-be 47th US President Donald Trump for assuring the platform “will face no penalties” in the country.

Although it was a short-lived period, the downtime nonetheless caused chaos, with content creators fearing for their future, and even a popular Marvel video game being caught in the crossfire.

In fact, hysteria was rife enough across the nation that one man is being accused of setting a fire in light of TikTok’s brief removal.

Arson committed amid TikTok’s brief ban in the United States

Emergency calls were received in the early hours of January 19, with local Fond du Lac city Police Officers first to arrive on the scene. They found the exterior of a strip mall set ablaze and rushed to keep it under control with nearby fire extinguishers.

Local authorities maintained the spread of the fire until firefights arrived minutes later and put it out for good. No occupants were found, with only property damaged, though the fire spread to Republican Representative Glenn Grothman’s office.

It just so happens this congressman voted to pass a bill that blocked TikTok’s operation in the US. Once apprehended, the unnamed 19-year-old suspect claimed this was the motivation behind their actions.

Facebook: City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue A look at the damages caused by the fire.

“We are relieved that no one was injured and the office was unoccupied at the time of the fire,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a statement shared with CBS. “Acts of violence, in any form are not tolerated, and we remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”

Punishment for arson varies in the state of Wisconsin, with some charges enforcing up to 40 years in prison along with a $100,000 fine. The severity of the consequences is determined by overall damages.