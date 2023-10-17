Maintenance worker warns others to “never” drink coffee from a vending machine

A TikToker recently issued a dire warning against coffee vending machines. The worker, whose job is to clean the machines, posted a revealing peek inside.

TikTok seems to be a hub for employees exposing the dirty secrets of their line of work. McDonald’s workers in particular seem to love spilling the tea.

We’ve had chefs of the legendary burger peddler explain the dangers of the Big Mac and drive-thru workers lift the lid on their Big Brother-style order machines.

Article continues after ad

Continuing the trend of exposing the seedy underbelly of our quick fixes, TikTok user @tuftedkibbles24 has a warning for everyone about vending machine coffee.

Article continues after ad

@tuftedkibbles24 explained that they were a cleaner by trade whose job is to maintain vending machines that serve coffee. “‘I’d never recommend drinking anything from them,” they stated via text overlay,

The TikTok they posted shows the inside of a coffee vending machine and just how nasty things can get inside one between cleaning cycles. Trash cans filled with debris and a close-up of internal grime paint a pretty icky picture.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for @tuftedkibbles24, some users in the comments blamed them and not the machines. “Dude said I don’t do my job well enough,” one user fired off. “Bro can’t do his job properly and check up on the maintenance of the machines,” another replied.

Article continues after ad

Others claimed to have more understanding of @tuftedkibbles24’s job and derided people for calling them out. “Love how these people don’t realize, people call this guy because they don’t clean their own machines enough,” one user explained.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash Maybe we’ll just stick to coffee shops.

Regardless of who’s responsible for the state of these machines, @tuftedkibbles24’s TikTok seems like a good enough reason to avoid them.

Although, some would argue that’s a bit of a no-brainer. For the brave among us, you get what you pay for.