Lizzo reveals what she’d do if she ran for US President in viral TikTok

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

In a viral TikTok, Lizzo shared what she’d do during a debate if she ever ran for President of the United States.

Lizzo has gone viral several times of late. The most notable of such instances occurred because she played former President James Madison’s crystal flute at the Library of Congress.

In addition to wowing audiences with her flute-playing prowess, Lizzo also made waves in the gaming world recently. This is specifically due to her “About Damn Time” song serving as the inspiration for Fortnite’s Pump Me Up emote.

But with the United States midterm election coming up in the next few weeks, the popular artist is steering the conversation in another direction.

Lizzo shares plans for hypothetical Presidential run on TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, Lizzo showcased exactly how she’d inject some fun into Presidental debates if she were to run for office.

The singer’s own “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” song plays in the background, while she performs a brief dance routine.

Evidently, Lizzo recorded the video during her time in Washington, D.C., given the Capitol Building’s appearance in the distance behind her.

If nothing else, Lizzo already has early supporters for her hypothetical Presidential campaign, with many TikTok commenters saying she has their vote.

Jokes aside, it seems Lizzo’s latest TikTok post managed to accomplish what she’s proven great several times over – bringing joy to people.

And considering the current state of things, especially as the midterm elections draw near, such a show of joy is actually what many need.