Lilah Gibney responds after Alex & Kouvr wedding vlog sparks backlash

TikTok star Lilah Gibney is hitting back after fans criticized her for uploading content at fellow creators’ Alex and Kouvr’s wedding, where they asked guests not to film.

Social media stars and Hype House alums Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren officially tied the knot on June 22, 2024 in a tear-jerking ceremony that left nary a dry eye in the room.

While fans couldn’t be more excited for the newlyweds, many are upset after a guest and fellow TikToker ended up posting a vlog of her experience at the wedding before the couple even got a chance to do so themselves.

Fans were also quick to notice a sign that the spouses had made for the day, which read, “We invite you to be fully present with us at our ceremony. Kindly turn off all cell phones and cameras!”

YouTube: Spill Sesh

The TikToker in question is prominent influencer Lilah Gibney, who is facing an avalanche of backlash as commenters pour in with critical remarks on her content due to her vlog.

“There was literally a sign there that said unplugged event,” one viewer wrote.

“Shouldn’t they be the first ones to post THEIR wedding, or am I insane?” another asked.

“Shouldn’t Kouvr and Alex be the first ones posting a YouTube video?” yet another pointed out.

Things escalated after the couple commented in agreement with a TikTok user who criticized people for vlogging at someone else’s wedding, saying, “it’s a wedding, it’s not a theme park.”

“This is a very VALID take,” Warren commented.

“Period,” Kouvr added.

TikTok

The backlash got so immense that Gibney uploaded a video on June 25 addressing the matter, where she offered up an apology to the newlyweds and explained her side of the story.

“I didn’t drive three hours to record their vows or disrespect anybody,” she said. “So if y’all think that, if Kouvr and Alex think that, honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. That was not my intention.”

“I thought a cute little VHS video of literally the most beautiful wedding ever would make people so happy. That’s my way of showing love and affection, honestly.”

That’s not all; Gibney also claimed that there were no signs prohibiting photography at the wedding, something that viewers are denying in droves in the comments section.

“I never got an impression, I never got word from anybody, there was never a speech made,” she continued. “I’m sorry, and I was just not aware of that.”

She wrapped up her response by saying it was “tragic” that viewers “couldn’t understand” her way of showing affection to the couple by creating her vlog to capture the moment — but it doesn’t look like commenters are in agreement.

“The way there was no accountability taken in this video,” one viewer wrote. “Kouvr is better than me because I would have gone insane.”

“This is the definition of, ’Sorry, but I’m not sorry,’” another said.

