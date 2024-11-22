Kraft responds to viral TikTok claiming their gluten-free Mac & Cheese had no cheese

A woman claimed multiple boxes of gluten-free Kraft Mac and Cheese she’d bought didn’t have the cheese packet, leading to a response from Kraft and several other brands to reach out to her.

TikToker Abby took to the platform to share several videos explaining that she’d purchased four boxes of gluten-free Kraft Mac and Cheese on separate occasions. Upon opening each box within the last two months, Abby said the cheese packet was missing from all of them.

After coming across multiple gluten-free boxes without a cheese packet, Abby said she contacted Kraft directly. She was then sent a coupon, but her next box still failed to have a cheese packet.

“Hi, Kraft Mac and Cheese, I have tried emailing and calling you about this problem, but your coupon seems like a band-aid and the problem isn’t being solved in your production company,” Abby said on TikTok.

“Gluten Free Mac & Cheese boxes do not have the sauce packet in them. [I’ve] had this happen with four different boxes from four different stores in the past two months. I’ve contacted you, you’ve given me a coupon, and when I use that coupon to get a new box, it doesn’t have a sauce packet in it either!

“Please check out your production line to see where sauce packets are getting missed! I’m not upset, I just want you to know this is happening so you can fix it,” she said.

Kraft then responded via Abby’s TikTok comments: “Hello. We apologize for this issue. We’re not having any quality issues with our gluten-free Kraft Mac and Cheese,” a Kraft spokesperson wrote.

However, Abby was still dissatisfied with Kraft’s response and fired back at the brand. “I think you still misunderstood my original message,” she said. “My DMs are open, Kraft. You have my phone number, email, and mailing address as well. I hope to hear from you.”

TikToker receives free gluten-free food from various brands

Though her business with Kraft is seemingly unfinished, Abby has become a viral sensation thanks to the kerfuffle. So much so, that several different brands have reached out and given her free gluten-free products for her trouble.

Stouffers sent the TikToker a box full of cheese packets and eight frozen boxes of gluten-free entrees like Chicken Enchiladas and Cheesy Broccoli with Bacon.

Instacart also surprised Abby with bags of groceries full of gluten-free foods. Some of these were Banza pizza, chocolate Kind bars, Cheerios, Skinny Pop popcorn, candy, cookie dough, and much more. Additionally, California Pizza Kitchen sent her four frozen pizzas.

She has even been interviewed by multiple news outlets and said there is still more to come, and that those following her story haven’t seen the last of her.

Following the feedback from so many brands, Abby shared how thankful she was. “Grateful is an understatement. I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support… I cannot believe this is my life. I feel so loved. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

While it’s not gluten-free, in August, Kraft teamed up with KFC in Canada to create a limited-time Kraft Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich. The item is an exclusive offer and is still on the menu in participating Canadian locations.