Kick rivals MrBeast with TikTok offer that “means business” but fans aren’t sold

KICK wants to rival Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson’s offer to buy TikTok, claiming that they ‘mean business’ too with their plan.

TikTok’s future in the United States has been under threat for a while. Previously, individual states like Montana wanted to ban its use state-wide. However, it has since gone to a national level.

Back in April 2024, then President Joe Biden signed a bill that would ban TikTok in the US if ByteDance didn’t sell shares in the platform. The Chinese haven’t done so and, as of now, the app is set to shut down on January 19.

Even though ByteDance doesn’t want to sell, a few people have thrown their hats into the ring. That includes Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, YouTube superstar MrBeast, and now KICK.

KICK interested in TikTok

The Stake-backed livestreaming platform initially suggested that they’d get involved with MrBeast’s plan, offering to rename it to KickTok.

However, with the YouTuber saying he “means business” and has had support from billionaires, KICK has now said similar. “So do we,” the platform posted on X/Twitter after MrBeast’s video.

The Australian company also posted a ‘purchase letter of intent too. “beat you to it @MrBeast,” they added.

However, some fans suggested that may have been a bit of a joke, seeing as the page count was the ever-memeable number 69.

Others, however, had a different question. “You’re gonna buy TikTok before we get console streaming?” one asked. “Priorities Nate cmon this is important,” KICK replied.

As noted, ByteDance has been unwilling to sell to investors for the US side of TikTok, so that impending shutdown will likely happen.

They did reveal that, once it does happen, the app will be removed from mobile stores and users won’t be able to access content. Instead, users will be redirected to a page about the ban.

Users have also been warned that using a VPN – Virtual Private Network – to get around the ban could land them in some serious trouble too.