Khaby Lame fans baffled as TikTok star swarmed by security at celeb event

TikTok star Khaby Lame got the Hollywood treatment by a team of security guards as he attended a high-profile public event, leaving fans stunned.

Senegalese-Italian influencer Khaby Lame is TikTok’s most-followed creator, boasting over 162 million followers on the video-sharing app.

Lame rose to fame thanks to his humorous videos silently debunking viral ‘life hacks,’ which usually show the entertainer frustratedly lifting up his hands and giving a nonplussed expression to the camera.

Since taking the TikTok throne in 2022, Lame has continued to enjoy success on the app, even getting his very own skin in Fortnite and making hundreds of thousands of dollars per video.

Instagram: khaby00 Khaby Lame is the king of TikTok after overtaking Charli D’Amelio in 2022.

While Lame is known for becoming an online sensation by not saying a single word, fans were surprised to see him speak in a series of paparazzi videos taken at a bougie event outdoors.

A compilation of the clips began circling on social media in September 2024, showing the influencer surrounded by security guards dressed up in dapper suits. Lame himself was also dressed to the nines and even posed for a photo with Canadian film producer David Foster.

When asked about his favorite movie, Lame answered that he loved ‘Green Book,’ and told viewers to ‘keep going’ when asked how to get one million TikTok followers.

Netizens couldn’t help but feel confused by the sheer amount of security surrounding the TikToker at all times, with one asking on X: “Why so much security?”

“Not gonna lie, this VIP look [seems] forced,” another said.

“Is that all his security?” another remarked. “[That’s] better than some world leaders.”

It’s unclear why Khaby was packed to the gills with guards, given that Foster himself didn’t have as large of a detail. However, given his status as one of the world’s biggest content creators, it makes sense that he’d want to protect himself while out in public.

This is just the latest viral moment for Lame after he was announced as part of AirBnB’s ‘Icons’ category, with the company offering a gaming session with the influencer as part of an exclusive package in May 2024.

