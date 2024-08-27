Keith Lee refuses to post most DC food tour reviews because they’re ‘unconstructive’

TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee has updated fans on his Food Tour around Washington DC and revealed that most videos won’t be posted because they aren’t “constructive.”

Lee has skyrocketed in popularity over the years thanks to his life-changing food review videos. About a year later, he began traveling around the country to try food in different cities and states.

The TikToker and his family have traveled to Washington DC to check out some of the most popular restaurants and food trucks, but it hasn’t gone as planned.

Article continues after ad

In a video uploaded on August 27, Keith revealed that although he’s only posted three reviews from DC, they’ve gone to almost a dozen restaurants. However, many of the experiences were sub-par and he says posting the videos wouldn’t be “constructive.”

“We made a decision as a family and as a team [to not post them]. Out of those 12, I probably only have one or two more that I’m going to post,” he said. “And, there’s a reason for that. A lot of those videos, in my opinion, aren’t constructive at all.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keith shared a few clips of the unreleased reviews, none of which were positive. One restaurant gave him food that smelled “almost unedible.”

A second food truck had poor customer service, and Keith said they were handling all kinds of food without wearing proper gloves. As for the third clip shown, he and his family just didn’t like the food, with his wife saying it tasted weird.

His trip to the DMV area hasn’t been all negative, however, as Keith said he and his family have graced various restaurants with tips totaling a massive $30,000.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Keith has had issues while on his country-wide food tour. His visit to Michigan led to him spitting out food on camera back in May, leaving fans shocked in the process.