Jools Lebron heartbroken after someone else trademarks viral ‘demure’ phrase

TikToker Jools Lebron broke down in tears after finding out that someone else had trademarked her viral ‘demure’ catchphrase.

On August 23, TMZ reported that a Washington man named Jefferson Bates filed for a trademark on content creator Jools Lebron’s viral phrase, “very demure, very mindful.”

According to the court documents obtained, the trademark is intended for use in marketing, advertising, and promotion.

In a now-deleted clip posted on August 24, the TikToker, who identifies as a transwoman, broke down in tears as she revealed that she had high hopes for trademarking her catchphrase.

“I’ve just invested so much money and time into this and I feel like I did it wrong. Like, I feel like I didn’t try hard enough,” she began. “Like I feel like I f**ked up and someone else has it now. And I don’t know what I could’ve done better cause I didn’t have the resources.”

The content creator added: “I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition and I just feel like I dropped the ball.”

Although she deleted the TikTok video, it’s been reposted on Twitter/X, where many commenters have expressed their frustration at Jefferson for allegedly stealing her phrase.

“Sorry but if my money isn’t going directly to Jools if I buy merch that says ‘very demure’ then I’m not buying it. Jefferson Bates is such a loser for doing that to her,” one person wrote.

“Nah this is soo unfair. She literally popularized this term,” another said. “WOW the audacity is crazy, I get that it’s just a word but the fact that some millionaire trademarked it is just greedy,” a third shared.

In previous videos, Jools shared that her newfound fame has led her to travel across the country to host events, and she was planning to launch merch based on her viral catchphrase.