JoJo Siwa praised as “great teacher” after youth dance session goes viral 

Fans caught a glimpse of JoJo Siwa teaching a youth dance crew her new choreography, and they loved her interaction with them, to say the least.

Music artist and professional dancer JoJo Siwa has faced plenty of criticism for the dance choreography that goes along with the songs on her debut EP ‘Karma.’

Though it’s been said that she had the “worst” choreography “in history,” JoJo hasn’t let that stop her from dancing – or sharing her moves with others.

Article continues after ad

In a TikTok shared on July 29 by the ‘Karma’ artist, she taught dancers from ‘theCREW’ the entire choreography for her hit song ‘Guilty Pleasure.’ She was even able to connect with other dancers through Zoom who couldn’t attend the session in person.

TheCREW are a set of youth dancers based in California who partake in a “training enhancement program.”

The main goal of their facility “assists young dancers in fusing their passion for dance with their drive to become a professional dancer in the entertainment industry.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“theCREW meets 2-4 times a week. Training in all styles; Jazz, hip hop, jazz funk, ballet. As well as technique, conditioning, and performance.”

In JoJo’s TikTok, she could be seen enjoying her time with the youngsters. After she taught them each move, they broke it down together to ‘Guilty Pleasure.’

The group, highly enthused, even danced to her song ‘Karma,’ during which JoJo was smiling ear to ear.

Despite the previous criticism against her, fans praised her online for being a “great teacher.”

Article continues after ad

“I love how she is with kids,” commented one.

“I love dance teacher JoJo, it’s so cute,” added another.

One fan was so impressed, they suggested that JoJo become a full-time dance teacher.

The ‘Guilty Pleasure’ artist also spoke highly of her time with theCREW in the caption of her TikTok. “Everything about this day was >>>>,” she said.

Though she received backlash for some of her recent performances, she hasn’t hesitated to address the criticism on her ‘JoJo Siwa Now’ podcast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After fans speculated that a sanitary napkin fell from between her legs in the official ‘Guilty Pleasure’ music video, she went on her podcast to confirm that it was a feather from her costume.

However, she noted that the chatter surrounding the matter was “hysterical.”