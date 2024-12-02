JoJo Siwa gets last laugh as TikTok ignores her in viral trend

JoJo Siwa had the last laugh after a TikTok trend went viral where netizens are supposed to ignore celebrities on social media.

TikToker Anita garnered over 40M views after she posted a video about how funny it would be to ignore celebrities and influencers online.

“Bruh, imagine if we all just started ignoring celebrities. Like how hilarious would it be if they posted and got like 13 likes?” Anita said on TikTok.

As her post went viral, many viewers suggested singer and dancer JoJo Siwa as the first influencer that should be ignored.

“Omg yes, let’s start with JoJo Siwa,” wrote one.

“JoJo Siwa please,” agreed another.

Netizens “disappointed” trend backfired

However, the idea of ignoring Siwa backfired on participating TikTok users. Once they decided to target the artist, an influx of social media users flocked to her TikTok to see if it worked. Instead of reducing Siwa’s views, she actually gained even more from the viral trend.

Some TikTok users commented on Siwa’s most recent videos, pointing out how their plan went wrong. “Us commenting is not helping,” said one.

Others expressed their disappointment in the plan’s failure, while many added that they only viewed Siwa’s newest video because of Anita’s initial suggestion.

“One video sent me here and now I’m disappointed in the thousands that have liked [it],” wrote one.

“Guys, I thought we were gonna ignore?” questioned another.

Siwa being the brunt of the viral trend might not come as a surprise to many, as she’s received backlash during the year for her behaviors.

From chugging liquor from the bottle during performances, to dancing inappropriately in front of young fans, the artist has had a bit to bounce back from.

Though netizens have slammed her actions, and even the choreography for her songs, Siwa has continued to produce and release new music. Her latest track, Iced Coffee, went live on Spotify on November 22.