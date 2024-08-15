JoJo Siwa announces new romance with Dakayla Wilson of SYTYCD fame

JoJo Siwa announced she has a girlfriend in a viral TikTok, and fans couldn’t be happier for the “cute” couple.

Professional dancer and singer JoJo Siwa has been forthright about her past relationships on her ‘JoJo Siwa Now’ podcast, even detailing why she would never have most of her exes as a guest.

Though she appeared to be single since the end of her speculated relationship with Madison Rouge Alavarado in May 2024, the ‘Karma’ artist confirmed she is now taken.

Article continues after ad

On August 14, JoJo posted new choreography to her TikTok where she called former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Dakayla Wilson her “girlfriend.”

“Girlfriend taught a dance class so I took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant. Dakayla Wilson broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT. be back w more videos but had to post this one for now,” the performer captioned her viral TikTok.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

JoJo wasn’t the only one to make their relationship official. Dakayla also claimed the ‘Guilty Pleasure’ singer, saying, “So, I have a girlfriend,” as she hugged JoJo in front of fans.

The new couple met while JoJo was a judge on Season 18 of SYTYCD. During this, Dakayla placed runner-up.

After both girls made their status official online, fans reacted excitedly, saying the duo looked “so cute” together.

Some fans added how they were shocked to see Dakayla date the judge of a competition show she was formerly on.

Article continues after ad

Others agreed they were “so happy” for the pair and added their congratulations.

Many of her fans also commented on the new choreography JoJo showcased by agreeing, “This is what we want.” This is a stark contrast to the reaction that came from the choreography for three songs on her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ EP that was widely panned.