Jenna Ortega begs fans to stop mistreating viral Wednesday Addams plush dolls

Jenna Ortega responded to fans mistreating the Wednesday Addams plush doll, as the issue continues to be problematic inside department stores.

After Netflix confirmed on September 19 that Season 2 of Wednesday would be released in 2025, the popular plush doll depicting Wednesday Addams went completely viral.

And, with the Halloween season in full effect, fans of the supernatural mystery series grew increasingly obsessed with the miniature stuffed doll, sold in department stores.

However, actress Jenna Ortega, who plays the role of Wednesday Addams in the hit series, voiced her concerns on TikTok after many videos of fans mistreating the doll went viral.

“Please don’t,” Ortega said after seeing that fans had flipped Wednesday’s iconic pigtails to make it look like she was bald.

The issue has become so problematic that store employees have even had to ask shoppers to not play with the Wednesday doll.

“Do not flip Wednesday’s hair. You will be asked to leave,” read one sign placed inside a bin with dozens of dolls.

Many viewers of the viral moment found it comical that Wednesday appeared to have no hair. They were also impressed that someone realized the doll could look bald in the first place.

“This joke just keeps going and I like it,” wrote one TikToker.

“That’s not Wednesday, that’s Thursday!” joked another.

“If not flippable, why make flippable?” a third cheekily asked. Someone then responded, “I’m sure the designers are kicking themselves for not putting in the extra couple of stitches.”

TikTok: juneiswack A retail worker placed a sign asking shoppers to stop mistreating the Wednesday Addams dolls.

As for Wednesday Season 2, Ortega told Laverne Cox at the 2023 Emmys that the series will be full of even “more horror” than the first season.

“I’ve received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror,” Ortega said. “It’s really, really exciting because all throughout the show [Wednesday] never really changes and that’s what’s wonderful about her.”

“There’s some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice,” she added.