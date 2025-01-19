James Charles ‘crashes out’ on his burner account amid TikTok ban

Shortly after TikTok was banned in the U.S., James Charles posted a video on his burner account, “crashing out” over the app’s shutdown.

The makeup artist claimed to have found a workaround as he uploaded a video from a new burner TikTok account, user748392822494, which has already amassed over 500,000 followers.

Hiding under white covers, James addressed fans in a whispered tone: “Hello, rest of the world. It’s James. I don’t know if you guys can hear me or see me or if this is even going to work. I think I may have found a loophole — the rest of America is banned.

“Things are not good over here and I have to make this quick before they get me. They told us the app was getting banned at midnight, but, surprise, they took from us two and a half hours early.”

He continued: “We were all just literally scrolling and doing our last couple of moments on the app when we get a f**king pop up on the app saying, ‘Sorry, TikTok is closed. Hopefully, Donald Trump will bring it back.’ What? Land of the free home of the brave. I don’t f**king think so, but this is crazy.

“We are all crashing out. I don’t know what the f**k to do. I’ve opened and closed this app literally 50 times already just from muscle memory alone. You guys, please take good care of it while we’re gone. I don’t know if we’re ever coming back.”

Fans quickly began speculating about the methods James Charles might have used to get back online. “The loophole is to make a new acct not based in the US and access it w/ a VPN,” one suggested. “They could technically fine you for circumventing the law, but prob wont.”

Another wrote: “Now when they said it would be criminal to access TikTok… and James Charles with his big a** platform thought it would be a good idea to publicly access the platform. Bad idea.”

Thankfully, TikTok has been restored just 14 hours after the ban, and is now functioning again for some users in the United States.