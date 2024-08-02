Jake Paul responds after TikToker finds his new products on clearance

Jake Paul has hit back after a TikToker claimed “all” his new products had “already” been put on clearance after launching in June.

Entering the market with a line of men’s body care, the younger of the Paul brothers raised over $14 million to launch his brand ‘W’, sold exclusively at Walmart.

So far, a body wash, deodorant, and body spray all hit store shelves in June 2024, with a soap and a two-in-one shampoo expected to arrive later this year.

Article continues after ad

However, one woman on TikTok went viral after showcasing the new body care line on clearance for “more than fifty percent off” – though Jake has claimed it’s for good reason.

Ashley, who goes by ‘ashleyandblairbeauty‘ on the social media platform, showed W’s deodorant and body spray both selling for $3 USD despite being “fully stocked”, with the body wash priced between $4 and $5 USD.

“I don’t know if it just didn’t sell well, I don’t know if Jake Paul was just trying the new business idea out,” Ashley said, perplexed by the discovery. She also stated that when the products first came out, many commenters told her Jake’s line was “really good”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With this in mind, Ashley encouraged shoppers to check the clearance section at Walmart if the pricetag had previously prevented them from trying out W.

Jake then commented on the TikTok himself, claiming the products were in the clearance aisle as “the end caps get lost and messed up or even stolen” resulting in “certain Walmart employees” being unsure where to stock W.

This had happened “a bunch” according to the influencer, though he continued to say the brand was nonetheless “on track” to make $50 million in its first year and become the “biggest launch in Walmart history”.

Article continues after ad

“Thanks for your video, though it’s a bit misleading,” Jake concluded.

Viewers were stunned to see the influencer-turned-boxer in the comments, dubbing him “big mad” and questioning whether Ashley “struck a nerve”.

“How is it misleading? It’s literally what she saw,” one person quizzed, pointing out there was no way for Ashley to know about the “business numbers” Jake was claiming.