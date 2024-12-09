Is TikToker Zachirific dating MVP’s ring girl Sydney Thomas? Viral date explained

Popular TikTok jokester ‘Zachirific’ surprised his millions of followers after he finally told the truth about supposedly dating famous ring girl Sydney Thomas.

TikToker Zacharific, who boasts over 2.7M followers, considers himself “rich, super attractive, and humble as f*ck.” His online content usually consists of him posting fake reports of him meeting celebrities.

Though he’s tried to convince his fans that he’s dated Charli D’Amelio, Jenna Ortega, and Sydney Sweeney, his latest bit about going on a lavish date with the viral ring girl from the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, Sydney Thomas, was actually true.

In November, Zachirific posted a fake news article about him dating Thomas. Afterward, he was somehow able to reach her personally, leading to them going on a date at an Italian restaurant.

Zachirific hand-feeds Sydney Thomas her food

The TikToker posted the full video of their date on YouTube, with additional clips shared on his TikTok. During their night out, Thomas complimented Zachirific about being “humble.” Moments later, he purposely dropped loads of cash on the floor to impress the viral star.

The TikToker was also fishing for more positive affirmations from Thomas, asking her many times if she was attracted to him and his strong muscles.

“Not really,” she responded after he asked if she thought their date was a ‘dream come true.’ However, she admitted that she felt the “aura vibes” from the TikToker’s rizz.

Once the pair were seated at their table in a private room at the restaurant, they clinked their glasses of wine to “good company.” At one point, Zachirific even hand-fed Thomas her food and played her a song on his guitar. To top it off, he made sure that the paparazzi were waiting outside of the venue.

Viewers of Zachirific’s viral night out with Thomas were shocked that he actually pulled it off. “Lmao, bro shooting his shot!” one commented after the TikToker asked Thomas to kiss him.

“Bro speaks it into existence, it’s actually crazy,” added another.

“She’s beyond out of his league, is this a joke?” asked a third.

Thomas, who initially went viral after she worked for Most Valuable Promotions during the Paul vs Tyson fight, hasn’t shared details about her date with Zachirific.

However, she told the TikToker she was currently single after recently breaking up with her ex-boyfriend.