Instagram reveals Edits app amid TikTok chaos but you’ll have to wait to use it

Instagram has launched a new app – Edits – to rival TikTok amid the chaos of its supposed ban in the United States. However, you’re going to have to wait to use it.

Over the last few years, TikTok has been under the threat of a ban in the United States. A number of politicians, including President Joe Biden, claimed it was a national security threat and urged ByteDance to sell shares in it’s platform.

Biden even signed a bill into law that would ban TikTok being live in the US if they didn’t sell up. However, after a short blackout on January 19, the ByteDance-owned app is back.

That hasn’t stopped others in the market from trying to benefit, though. Lemon8 and Rednot have both seen a marked increase in users calling themselves ‘TikTok Refugees’. Now, Instagram is getting in on things.

What is Edits?

Sure, Instagram already has Reels as a TikTok alternative, but the Meta-backed platform has now got a separate new app too – Edits.

“Edits is more than a video editing app; it’s a full suite of creative tools,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said on January 19.

“There will be a dedicated tab for inspiration, another for keeping track of early ideas, a much higher-quality camera (which I used to record this video), all the editing tools you’d expect, the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, and — if you decide to share your videos on Instagram — powerful insights into how those videos perform.”

However, anyone looking to jump into the app right away is going to have to wait a bit – especially if you’re on Android.

“The app won’t be available to download until next month, and in the meantime, we’re going to work with a handful of video creators to get their feedback and improve the experience,” Mosseri noted.

It is up for pre-order on the Apple iOS store, but Android users don’t have the same option just yet.

