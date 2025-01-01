Influencer bit by venomous snake gets 88 vials of antivenom to save his life

An influencer known for his love of snakes, came close to death after a venomous rattlesnake bit him. After two weeks in the hospital, he is expected to survive.

David Humphlett, popular for his snake wrangling, was bitten by an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake on December 18, 2024, along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

“Welp, I’m cooked,” he worriedly said as he began recording the aftermath of the venomous bite. “I’m about to lose my ability to walk,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Humphlett, who was in the woods with friends peeling bark off trees, didn’t see the thick, spotted snake as he was standing in a pile of sticks and leaves.

Immediately, the influencer, who is followed by over 1M on Instagram and 2M on TikTok, made his way back to his car where he said he went into anaphylactic shock.

“My whole body was numb and tingly from head to toe. The site on my shin felt like it was going to explode,” he detailed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Humphlett drove 30 minutes to the nearest fire station where he was then flown in a helicopter to the hospital. Once there, he received 10 vials of antivenom, however, the swelling on his shin continued to increase.

David Humphlett received 88 vials of antivenom

At first, the pain was so bad that he didn’t think it was the result of a snake bite. Initially, he thought his ankle was caught in a bear trap.

“I’m scared I’m going to die, but hopefully not,” he said to a friend as he lay in the hospital bed.

Article continues after ad

Since the venomous bite, the influencer has received over 80 vials of antivenom during his two-week stay in the hospital as well as a blood transfusion, which resulted in an allergic reaction.

Though Humphlett is expected to survive, being bitten by an Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake could result in death. According to Healthline, if left untreated, the bite could lead to organ failure and death in two to three days.

Article continues after ad

Just two months before Humphlett was bit by the rattlesnake, South African YouTuber and wildlife conservationist Graham ‘Dingo’ Dinkelman died due to complications from a Cobra bite. The YouTuber was often compared to Steve Erwin, who died in 2006 from a fatal stingray bite.