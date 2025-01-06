Influencer arrested after ‘accidentally’ shooting firework into child’s bedroom

Atallah Younes, a social media influencer from Palestine, recorded himself shooting a firework into the window of a child’s bedroom on New Year’s Eve.

The firework that Younes shot landed directly into the child’s bedroom, located on the third floor of an apartment building.

Following the firework explosion, which occurred in a Berlin suburb of Neukoelln, Younes was arrested by police as he attempted to flee Germany.

The authorities released a statement about the 24-year-old’s arrest, which could land him in prison if convicted.

“A man suspected of serious arson on New Year’s Eve was arrested today by [federal police] while attempting to leave the country at Berlin airport following search operations by our [State Criminal Police],” said the authorities.

Atallah Younes issues apology for ‘accidental’ firework incident

Days after the incident, Younes issued an apology to the family he affected. In a social media post, which his 500K Instagram and TikTok followers could see, the influencer sat down with the father of the child, Abu Muhammad.

“I know I was wrong, the thing was not intentional. I don’t know how it [the firework] flew. I lit it up and I didn’t know,” Younes told his followers.

“We came to you, Abu Muhammad, and we apologize to you. I hope you accept our apology.”

Though Younes has since deleted the initial post about the incident, netizens were able to retrieve it and repost the clip so viewers could see what really happened.

Many viewers were baffled by the video, claiming he must have known that the firework would land inside the room he’d aimed it toward.

“That was deliberate. I mean, he pointed it right at the window,” one commented.

“He should be charged with attempted murder,” wrote another.

“Why would anyone point it in any other direction other than the sky?” questioned a third.

Though the 10M viewers of Younes’ viral video seemed to think he intentionally shot the fireworks inside the residence, the court will ultimately be the judge of what comes next for the influencer.

