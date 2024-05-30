Indianapolis Colts ban TikToker from NFL games over ‘How Long Can I Stay’ series

TikToker GFed revealed that the NFL banned him from attending games due to his well-known “How Long Can I Stay?” series.

GFed began this trend in the Summer of 2023 while attending a Chicago Cubs game. Afterwards, the TikToker decided to see how long he could remain in the venue until staff asked him to leave.

The video blew up, accumulating more than seven million views since its posting. That success led to GFed turning it into a full-blown series.

He did the same thing at several MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL games over the past year, along with other sporting events like NCAA March Madness and WWE live shows.

However, according to GFed, the NFL tried to put an end to it after his trip to Indianapolis, Indiana. The league temporarily banned the social media star from all NFL games.

The Denver Broncos vs the Indianapolis Colts was only the fourth time GFed attempted it in an NFL stadium. His two-plus hour stay at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, holding the top spot.

After showing off the views of the stadium while fans left, GFed went for a walk around the lower-level concourse. And then, he was approached by a Colts’ staff member.

The clip from inside the stadium came to an end after that, as GFed popped back up to explain everything that happened during the incident at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Per a written statement from the NFL, the league required GFed to attend a four-hour “Fan Code of Conduct” class.

The TikToker had to pay $250 and undergo a nine-part course, culminating in a 28-question final exam and requiring a 70% or higher grade to pass.

After working through a few lessons, it became clear to GFed that he “only needed one brain cell” to finish it. He ended up scoring 26 out of 28.

“Back and reinstated. And it didn’t take four hours. It took like 30 minutes,” he said with a thumbs up to the camera.

Even GFed is unsure about what exactly he did to get a temporary ban from the NFL. But, at least for now, his “How Long Can I Stay?” series is back up and running.