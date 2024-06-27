Howard Stern calls TikTok’s ‘hawk tuah’ girl a father’s “worst nightmare”

Howard Stern had some nefarious words to say about TikTok’s viral ‘hawk tuah’ girl, Hailey Welch.

“Hawk tuah” girl, whose real name is Hailey Welch, gained instant fame on TikTok in June after her interview with ‘TimandDeeTV.’

The outlet randomly selected her and her friend while they interviewed partygoers on the sidewalk. After being asked an explicit question, she responded by spitting on the ground and saying “hawk tuah.”

Those online thought she was the ultimate vibe, causing Welch to profit off her social media fame by selling merchandise like hats and shirts.

Though she’s gained praise from many, with podcaster Joe Rogan even calling her “so funny,” talk show host Howard Stern had the opposite reaction.

Article continues after ad

During a segment on his SiriusXM radio show ‘The Howard Stern Show,’ he called Welch “uninhibited” and that her reaction to her interview question was so “natural” that she didn’t even think about it.

Article continues after ad

He added that she’s every father’s “worst nightmare,” saying that as a dad of three girls himself, he would be utterly appalled if he saw one of his daughters online acting that way.

Though he doesn’t spend much time on social media, Stern quipped that it has been near-impossible to “avoid” Welch’s viral clip despite him wanting nothing to do with it.

Article continues after ad

Netizens reacted to Stern’s opinion by calling him out for acting too “innocent,” and emphasized that he should take the joke of it all more lightly.

While Stern might not be extending Welch an invite for an interview anytime soon, ‘TimandDeeTV’ would like to have a longer segment with her.

As she continues to go viral and profit off her instant fame, the hawk tuah girl is keeping a low profile online.