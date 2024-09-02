TikTok is now enabling users to create AI simulations of their own voices in the app. We’ll discuss how to use this feature for your videos.

AI is being integrated into almost every platform you can think of, and TikTok is no exception. The latest AI feature on the platform allows you to use your own voice for voiceovers.

AI voiceovers are not new on TikTok—you can already use the feature to add spoken content to your videos without the hassle of recording it yourself.

Article continues after ad

However, the text-to-speech feature previously only allowed you to use the default voices available on TikTok. Now, you can create your own AI voice. All you have to do is record a few lines out aloud and save it for future use.

How to use your own voice for TikTok’s text-to-speech

Tap the text box button, designated as “Aa” on the far right of the screen. Type the words you want the voiceover to say.

on the far right of the screen. Type the words you want the voiceover to say. Tap the Text-to-speech button above the text box.

button above the text box. Tap the Create your own voice option from the list of voices. Record a few lines out loud to create an AI version of your voice that can be used with text-to-speech in TikTok videos. Your AI voice will be private, and you can delete it at any time.

option from the list of voices. Record a few lines out loud to create an AI version of your voice that can be used with text-to-speech in TikTok videos. Your AI voice will be private, and you can delete it at any time. Once you add your AI voice, go back to the text-to-speech option and select your voice from there.

Hide your text box if you just want the voiceover. That’s it.

To create your own voice for TikTok’s text-to-speech, you’ll have to create a new video. Then, start by tapping the text box button located on the far right of the screen, which is marked with “Aa.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the text box that appears, type the words you want your voiceover to say. Next, tap the Text-to-speech button positioned above the text box.

You’ll now see a menu with a variety of voices to choose from, designated as characters like “Ruby” and “Trickster”.

From the options available, select ‘Create your own voice’. You’ll be prompted to record a few lines out loud to generate an AI version of your voice.

This AI voice will be used for text-to-speech in your TikTok videos and remains private; you can delete it whenever you choose.

Article continues after ad

After creating your AI voice, return to the text-to-speech options and choose your newly recorded voice from the list. If you prefer to have just the voiceover without displaying the text box, you can hide it.

You might also want to learn how to get the flower keyboard on TikTok to make your name into a bouquet or how to pin a comment on TikTok.