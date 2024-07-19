How to use the ACOTAR AI filter on TikTok to see what you’d look like as a fae

TikTok readers are excited to see what they’d look like as a high fae from the book series ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ with the help of an AI filter.

A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) has become one of the most popular book series in the world, with people being obsessed with the fantastical world of faeries and magic.

The book series, written by author Sarah J. Maas, has kept booktok in a chokehold for years, with the hashtag ‘ACOTAR‘ having over 1.4 million tags on TikTok. And since it was revealed the series is in the works of being adapted into a series on Hulu, more readers have found themselves reading the book series.

Although faes look similar to us humans, they do have some slight differences in appearance, which often include bright eyes, arched ears, and longer limbs. So what do you think you’d look like as a high fae?

How to find the ACOTAR filter on TikTok

If you want to find out what you’d look like as a high fae, here’s how to get the ACOTAR AI filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘High Fae’ Select the filter of the same name, and point the camera at your face. Tap on the create button to apply the effect, and wait for it to load to 100%. Once the loading is complete, the screen will turn to show you your fae alter ego.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out other guides including how to get the witch, fairy, mermaid, or vampire filter that is also gaining popularity.