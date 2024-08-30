How to pin a comment on TikTok

One of TikTok’s most useful features is the ability for creators to pin comments on their videos to have more viewers able to see them. But how do you go about pinning and unpinning comments on TikTok?

Pinning comments on TikTok has become a useful feature for many users, as creators can pin comments summarizing or bringing out important points from their videos, showing their support as they do.

Sometimes, users also pin comments if a certain celebrity has commented, or if someone has left an especially funny comment relating to their video.

But if you’re new to TikTok, knowing how to pin comments can be a confusing thing to try to figure out. Luckily, the process is easy.

If you’re using TikTok on your phone through the app and want to pin a comment on one of your videos, simply do as follows:

Open the TikTok app and select the video you want to manage comments for. Locate the comment you want to pin. Press and hold the desired comment. Tap on the “Pin comment” option to secure the comment at the top.

If you find a comment you want to pin while scrolling through TikTok on a web browser, the steps are a bit different, but still just as easy to follow:

Go to TikTok.com and log in to your account. Find the video that you want to pin a comment on and click on it. Scroll down to the comments section and find the comment that you want to pin. Click on the three dots next to the comment and select “Pin.”

Unsplash: Priscilla Du Preez You can pin comments on TikTok through your phone or a computer.

At the time of writing, it’s only possible to have one pinned comment per video. So if you want to change the pinned comment on one of your videos, simply follow these steps.

Press and hold the comment you want to have as the new pinned comment From the pop-up menu, choose the “Pin and replace” option. If you’re on a web browser, simply click on the three dots next to the comment you want to pin and select “Pin and replace“.

Take a look at the post you’ve shared – you’ll spot the comment you’ve pinned right there. To unpin them:

Long press on the comments. A popup will appear. Tap on the “Unpin comment” option. If you’re on a browser, click on the three dots next to the pinned comment before clicking “Unpin comment”

