How to make the viral “Honey Deuce” cocktail that took over the US Open

The signature cocktail at the US Open 2024, Honey Deuce, has gone viral online, so here’s how to make and try this “famous” drink for yourself.

The US Open has come and gone, and while fans may be done talking about the tennis tournament itself, a cocktail served at the event is still going viral online.

Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, and more were all seen sipping the beverage while in attendance, and since then, interest in the drink has skyrocketed on TikTok.

While many high-profile names were spotted sipping on the US Open’s signature cocktail, the “Honey Deuce,” to mark the occasion, many tennis-goers enjoyed the drink too.

Grey Goose, the official vodka provider for the US Open, revealed that over 556,000 Honey Deueces were sold during the two-week-long tournament, with patrons spending a combined amount of $10 million on the cocktail.

Why is the Honey Deuce cocktail going viral online?

Whenever Taylor Swift makes a public outing, social media goes slightly crazy. After all, her attending the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Jason Klece became a major talking point from the sporting event.

The US Open cleverly capitalized on the Pop Princess’s popularity and shared a photo of her reaching for her cup of Honey Deuce in an X post.

The post, which has already raked in 500,000 views since being posted on September 8 was captioned the image, “Taylor Swift getting the full US Open experience!”

Furthermore, American tennis champion Serena Williams posted a TikTok taste-testing the “famous” drink. Williams called the drink an “ace” and gave it the seal of approval. This video has now amassed over 610,000 views.

For those eager to try out this new viral cocktail, here is everything you need to know about how to make it.

How to make the Honey Deuce: Full recipe

Honey Deuce is a very simple drink. It requires only a few ingredients, all of which are easily available.

To make a standard version of the viral cocktail, here is everything you need:

3.04 fl oz (90 mL) of Lemonade

1.35 fl oz (40 mL) of Vodka

0.34 fl oz (10 mL) of Chambord or raspberry liqueur

Honeydew Melon balls (however many you like).

To make the Honeydew Melon balls, scoop out chunks of the fruit and pop them in your glass. To refresh the beverage, you can pop your pre-scooped Melon pieces in the fridge.

Now that you’ve got the ingredients for the Honey Deuce, be sure to go and give the viral cocktail a taste of your own.