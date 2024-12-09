How to get the viral ‘who are my Disney parents’ filter on TikTok

The ‘who are my Disney parents’ filter is going viral on TikTok, amassing millions of views across the short-form video app.

TikTok‘s ‘who are my Disney parents’ filter is one of the latest trends taking the platform by storm, allowing users to see which two Disney characters are matched as their parents.

The effect supposedly analyzes your face and shows two characters above your head, often selected to resemble your features or personality.

These characters can range from classic protagonists to mischievous villains or quirky sidekicks, and the combinations can vary widely, with results displaying either a mom and dad, two moms, or two dads. So far, nearly 6 million posts have featured this filter, showing uncanny or unexpected matches.

How to use the ‘who are my Disney parents’ TikTok filter

If you want to try out this filter and see who your Disney parents are, simply follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Your Disney parents.’ Select the filter of the same name, and point the camera at your face. Record a video, and wait for the filter to generate two Disney characters above your head. The results are almost instant and often lead to hilarious or shockingly accurate outcomes.

After recording, you can add captions and music to your video before posting. Use hashtags like #Disneyparentsfilter or #Disneyparents to join the trend and reach a larger audience.

Whether you end up with beloved heroes like Elsa and Simba or villains like Ursula and Scar, this filter guarantees fun and shareable content.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides, including how to get the viral AI PS2 filter on TikTok and how to get the viral Studio Ghibli filter on TikTok.