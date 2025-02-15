How to get the viral Microwave Filter on TikTok

The Microwave Filter is going viral on TikTok, as it creates a spinning effect that makes it look like you’re rotating in a microwave.

One of TikTok‘s latest viral trends involves the Microwave Filter, an AI-powered effect that makes any photo rotate as if it’s spinning inside a microwave.

The filter even includes realistic microwave sounds, like a door closing, a beep, and the hum of spinning. Users have applied it to pictures of themselves, pets, cars, celebrities, and more, with videos amassing millions of views across the app.

Article continues after ad

So far, the popular effect has been used over 350,000 times. If you want to join the fun, here’s how to get the Microwave Filter and create your own video.

How to use the Microwave Filter on TikTok

To use this trending filter, you’ll need to download the free CapCut app, as it’s not a built-in TikTok effect. Then, follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app on your device. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right corner of your screen. Type ‘Microwave Filter‘ into the search bar and browse through the search results to find a video using the filter. Once you’ve found a video, tap the button above the creator’s username labeled ‘CapCut ∙ Microwave filter.’ Select ‘Use template in CapCut’ to open the filter in the CapCut app. From there, upload the image you want to transform using the template. Press ‘Preview’ to see your image spinning like it’s in a microwave. If you’re happy with the result, tap ‘Export.’

After exporting, you can either save the video to your device or share it directly to TikTok.

Article continues after ad

The Microwave Filter trend has become a lighthearted way for users to turn ordinary photos into something unexpected and hilarious, making it a must-try for anyone looking to join the fun.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides, including how to get the ‘Cartoon Network’ effect on TikTok or the viral ‘Who are my Disney parents’ filter.