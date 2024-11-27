How to get the viral ‘Cartoon Network’ filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the viral ‘Cartoon Network’ filter, which shows you how you would look as a character from one of their shows. Here’s how you can use it.

TikTok’s latest filter craze has users transforming themselves into cartoon characters straight out of Cartoon Network classics like Total Drama Island, 6teen, or Stoked.

Its AI-powered effect mimics the animation style of these shows and even adds the nostalgic 2010 Cartoon Network logo in the top right corner.

With over 2.4 million uses, this filter has become a hit among TikTokers, especially those who grew up watching CN and want to relive their childhood in a fun, creative way.

How to use the Cartoon Network filter on TikTok

If you want to try this trend yourself, you’ll need to download the free CapCut app to access the filter. Then, follow these steps:

Open the TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass icon in the top right, and type ‘Cartoon Network filter‘ in the search bar. Scroll through the search results to find a video featuring the viral filter. Look for clips where users have the Cartoon Network-style animation and logo. Once you’ve found a video, tap the button above the creator’s username. It should say ‘CapCut ∙ FILTER CARTOON.’ Select ‘Use template in CapCut.‘ The app will redirect you to CapCut, where you can apply the effect. Choose the image you want to use, then press ‘Preview’ to see the results. If you’re happy with the results, tap ‘Export’ to save it to your device or share it directly to TikTok.

And there you have it! With just a few simple steps, you can join the trend and see yourself as a Cartoon Network character. Share your creation on TikTok, and don’t forget to tag your favorite nostalgic show.

