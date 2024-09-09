While browsing TikTok, you might have seen videos of people trying out the viral ‘A-ha’ filter, which turns everything into a cool sketch.

TikTok‘s viral ‘A-ha’ filter brings the nostalgic charm of the iconic ‘Take On Me’ music video straight to your screen, letting you turn anything you film into a cool pencil-sketch animation.

Just like the famous scene where the band’s lead singer steps into a hand-drawn world, you can create a similar effect with a modern twist.

Article continues after ad

The filter is easy to use and comes with a slider that allows you to control how much of your video gets transformed into the pencil sketch. You can choose to apply the effect to your entire scene or just parts of it, adding a unique blend of real life and animation.

How to use the half screen sketch filter on TikTok

Here’s how to get the viral ‘A-ha’ filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Click on the magnifying glass, and search ‘Half Screen Sketch.’ Select the filter of the same name by tapping it, which will open your camera with the filter applied. Adjust the slider with your hand to control how much of your scene is transformed into the pencil sketch animation. You can start with just a small portion of the screen and gradually increase the effect for a more dramatic transition.

One popular trend involves filming yourself stepping from the real world into the animated one. Many users start with half their screen in normal view and slowly step into the sketched part, mimicking the famous transformation from the original music video.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides, including how to get the Bridgerton filter on TikTok and how to get the viral Bratz filter on TikTok.