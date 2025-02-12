How to get the Valentine’s Day heart frame on TikTok

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, TikTok has released an adorable heart frame for profiles, available for a limited time only.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, TikTok has introduced a special Valentine’s Day heart frame for your profile picture. This limited-edition feature adds a cute white heart in a pink speech bubble on the top right of your profile picture.

TikTok has also teamed up with artists to promote their new songs, offering users additional rewards like text bubbles with the artist’s name or other cute icons.

How to get the Valentine’s Day profile frame on TikTok

If you want a little heart on your profile picture, here’s how to unlock the frame:

Open TikTok and look for a profile with the Valentine’s Day heart frame. Popular artists like Nessa Barrett already have it. Tap on their profile picture, and you’ll see the option labeled ‘Get Frame.’ Select this to start the process. Choose one of the songs TikTok is promoting for the event. Options include ‘LOVE LOOKS PRETTY ON YOU’ by Nessa Barrett, ‘Polaroid Love’ by ENHYPEN, ‘Glue Song’ by beabadoobee, ‘Love Is A Stillness’ by Sam Smith, and ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’ by David Kushner. Alternatively, spin the wheel to get a random viral hit. Add the song to your Spotify library. Share it with a friend to unlock the white heart frame on your profile picture.

How to unlock more rewards

If you want additional features, like a pink speech bubble with the artist’s name or another small heart:

Create a TikTok post. Use the song you selected and make a public video with the hashtag #valentinesday. Ask the friend you shared the song with to add it to their music app and create a post too.

By completing these steps, both of you can earn more rewards, including an exclusive Valentine-themed video from the artist.

The Valentine’s Day heart frame is only available until February 21, so don’t miss out on adding some festive flair to your TikTok profile.

