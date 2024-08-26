How to get the Sabrina Carpenter frame on TikTok

To promote Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album, TikTok has released several exclusive features, including a profile frame.

If you’re a fan of Sabrina Carpenter and want to show your support for her new album Short n’ Sweet on TikTok, you can participate in an exclusive in-app experience that allows you to earn a special Sabrina Carpenter profile frame.

This promotion is part of TikTok’s trend of collaborating with artists, following in the footsteps of other stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and BTS‘ Jimin, who have also had their own exclusive frames.

Article continues after ad

Sabrina’s frame not only celebrates her latest release but also connects you with other fans through a unique and interactive experience on the platform.

How to get the Sabrina Carpenter profile frame on TikTok

Here’s how you can get the Sabrina Carpenter profile frame on TikTok:

Go to Sabrina Carpenter’s TikTok page. You’ll notice her profile picture with a distinctive kiss mark on the top right corner, which is the entry point for this special experience. Tap on the profile picture, and you’ll see an option labeled ‘Get Frame.’ Select this to start your journey toward earning the exclusive profile frame. After clicking ‘Get Frame,’ you’ll be presented with five tasks to complete. These tasks are designed to engage you with the singer’s content and the TikTok community: Follow Sabrina Carpenter on TikTok.

Follow Team Sabrina on TikTok.

Save her latest single ‘Taste‘ to your favorite music app.

Like Sabrina’s latest TikTok video.

Post a video using the ‘Taste’ audio along with the hashtag #ShortnSweet. Upon completing all five tasks, you’ll unlock the exclusive profile frame, which features a kiss mark on the top right corner of your profile picture, just like Sabrina’s.

It’s important to note that this profile frame is available for a limited time, so make sure to complete the tasks soon to enjoy this special feature.