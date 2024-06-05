The pride makeup filter lets users play around with different makeup looks based on the different pride flags, and have even made it a game to have the filter try to guess their sexuality.

June marks the annual pride month across the globe, as it’s a dedicated celebration and commemoration of all people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

In honor of Pride Month, several new filters have been added to TikTok to help celebrate but also bring awareness to the struggles that the LGBTQIA+ community is facing. One of these filters is the pride makeup filter which assigns you a random makeup look based on the colors of one of the many different pride flags.

TikTok users love the filter as they have it try to “guess” what sexuality they identify as, which can take a while as the filter has 15 different options.

How to get the pride makeup filter on TikTok

If you want to take part in the trend and try to have the filter guess your sexuality, or just to have a bit of fun, just follow these instructions on how to find the filter.

Open the TikTok app Go to the camera, and click on the effects button Search for “TECHnicolor Pride” Select the effect and start having fun with the filter

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters or trends, you can check out our guides, including how to find the old face filter or how to do TikTok’s photo swipe trend.