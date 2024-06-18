Users are going viral on TikTok after using the new Bridgerton scandal filter which assigns people a scandal they’d deal with if they were part of the Bridgerton universe.

As the highly-anticipated second half of Bridgerton was released on June 13, fans were excited to see what the future held for Colin and Penelope.

Most social media platforms were participating in the hype, including TikTok, which had new Bridgerton-inspired filters introduced to the app.

The latest filter is the Bridgerton Scandal filter, which uses a random generator to assign users a Bridgerton scandal, such as Lady Whistledown, the diamond of the season, and mysteriously disappearing from your family.

So far, over 15,000 users have taken part in the trend, with several users going viral. If you want to participate, here’s how you can find the filter on TikTok.

How to get the Bridgerton scandal filter

If you’re eager to see what scandal you might have to deal with if you were part of this beloved series, here’s how to get the Bridgerton scandal filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Bridgerton’s Scandal.’ Select the filter of the same name before going back to the camera. Tap on the screen to apply the effect, and wait for it to load. Once the loading is complete, the filter will assign you your Bridgerton scandal.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our filter guides including how to get the ‘girl dinner’ filter and how to get the Gender Swap filter on TikTok.