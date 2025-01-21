How to get a TikTok Graveyard tombstone

Many TikTokers have been using TikTok Graveyard, a website that makes data tombstones similar to Spotify Wrapped.

When TikTok went dark just before the January 19, 2025, ban deadline, millions of American users were left mourning the video platform’s loss.

To cope, many turned to TikTok Graveyard, a nostalgic tool that offers users a personalized recap of their TikTok experience, similar to Spotify Wrapped. This tool generates a digital tombstone summarizing your time on the app, from videos watched to posts liked.

How to get TikTok Graveyard

If you want to create your own TikTok Graveyard tombstone, here’s how to do it:

Visit TikTok Graveyard – Head to TikTokGraveyard.com, powered by Locket. Be mindful of your privacy and ensure you’re comfortable sharing your data with the platform. Download your TikTok data – To generate your tombstone, you’ll need your TikTok data file. Open TikTok and tap the three lines in the top-right corner of your profile. Go to Settings and Privacy, then select Account and choose Download Your Data. Under “Select File Format,” change the setting from “TXT” to JSON. Tap Request Data and wait for TikTok to process your request. Once complete, download the file, likely labeled “TikTok_Data.” Upload your data – On TikTok Graveyard, click Get Your Tombstone to begin. Follow the instructions until prompted to upload your data file. Drag and drop your “TikTok_Data” file into the upload area. View your TikTok tombstone – TikTok Graveyard will analyze your activity, including stats like total videos watched, liked, your most active hour, and top interactions. It then generates a unique tombstone summarizing your time on TikTok, allowing you to reflect and say goodbye creatively.

While TikTok has started restoring services after the shutdown, creating a TikTok tombstone is still a fun way to check your activity or relive your memories on the app.