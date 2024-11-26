How to get a Streak Pet on TikTok

Interacting with your friends on TikTok could earn you an adorable Streak Pet that you can raise together. Here’s how to get it.

In November, TikTok introduced streak pets, a reward for maintaining streaks with friends through direct messaging. These adorable digital companions appear in your DMs, turning what is often just a number on other platforms into a more engaging feature.

What is a Streak Pet on TikTok?

Streak pets are virtual creatures that show up in the message threads between you and a friend with whom you maintain a streak. They require “care,” which is fulfilled by consistently sending videos or messages to your friend.

This playful feature encourages frequent interaction on the platform. The better you maintain your streak, the happier and healthier your streak pet will be – and it will even grow larger!

How to get a Streak Pet

To unlock your Streak Pet, make sure your TikTok app is updated to the latest version, as this feature is part of a new rollout. Once your app is up to date, here’s what to do:

Start a streak on TikTok. Regularly exchange videos and messages with a friend to build up your streak. Consistency is key. Once you’ve established a streak, you’ll see an option near the text box labeled “Streak Pet.” Click it to activate the feature. Follow the instructions shown. TikTok will provide guidance on how to care for your pet, ensuring its needs are met through ongoing interactions with your friend.

If your app is updated but you don’t see the streak pet feature yet, don’t worry – it may not be available to you just yet. TikTok is gradually introducing it worldwide, so it might take a little longer to appear in your region.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides including how to duet on TikTok and how to restore a streak on TikTok.