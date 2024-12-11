How to get a purple ticket on TikTok

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve probably heard about the purple ticket. But what is it exactly, and how do you get it?

The purple ticket is TikTok’s latest referral program, allowing users to earn monetary rewards by sharing a unique referral link displayed on their profiles. It’s made to encourage user engagement and attract new members to the platform.

TikTok’s purple ticket explained

When a user clicks the purple ticket on their profile, it generates a referral link, which offers monetary rewards if you share it. If an existing TikTok user clicks your link, you can earn up to $10 per person who clicks, up to a daily limit.

And if someone new signs up for TikTok and downloads the app using your link, you earn $50 per referral, and the new user also gets $10 as a reward.

While this can add up to significant earnings, it’s important to note that the rewards aren’t cash you can deposit in a bank account. The money earned through the purple ticket is redeemable for coupons to use in the TikTok Shop, making it especially appealing for avid TikTok shoppers.

How to get the purple ticket on TikTok

To be eligible for the purple ticket program, users must meet the following criteria:

Be over 18 years old.

Reside in the United States.

Avoid using a VPN while accessing TikTok.

If you meet these qualifications, the purple ticket should appear in the top-left corner of your TikTok profile. From there, you can click to generate and share your referral link.

It’s best to share your link on social media platforms, messaging apps, or forums where people are likely to click or sign up. There are many Reddit threads and similar online communities dedicated to people exchanging purple ticket clicks to maximize rewards.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides including how to duet on TikTok and how to restore a streak on TikTok.