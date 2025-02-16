How to do the viral ‘4 eyes’ trend on TikTok

If you’ve been scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you’ve likely come across the viral ‘4 eyes’ trend.

The viral ‘4 eyes’ TikTok trend, often referred to as the ‘eyes trend,’ is taking over the video platform. This creative collage showcases four distinct eye expressions – smiling, doe eyes, winking, and siren eyes – highlighting both mood and beauty.

Users have been loving the trend’s artistic focus on the eyes, but many are wondering how to create their own. So, here’s a step-by-step guide to mastering it.

How to do the ‘4 eyes’ trend

Start by taking four close-up photos of your eyes. Focus on these expressions:

Smiling eyes : Relax your face and let your eyes naturally squint with a soft smile.

: Relax your face and let your eyes naturally squint with a soft smile. Doe eyes : Widen your eyes and look upward to achieve an innocent, open look.

: Widen your eyes and look upward to achieve an innocent, open look. Wink eye : Wink playfully with one eye.

: Wink playfully with one eye. Siren eyes: Narrow your gaze slightly with a sultry expression.

Once you’ve taken these, crop each image so only your eyes are visible. Then, do as follows:

Download and open Picsart. This app is essential for creating the horizontal collage. Press the Collage option and select the four photos of your eyes. Then, scroll through the layout options until you find the free horizontal template with four equal sections. After selecting it, change the format to Square by pressing the size adjustment feature. To match the trend, tap on Color and change the border color to black. This will give it a sleek and polished look. Press Apply to finalize the edits. Once satisfied, tap Next and save the collage to your camera roll. Upload it to TikTok, pair it with a trending sound, and share your masterpiece!

This is just one of the many trends gaining traction on TikTok, alongside the hilarious ‘cave diver’ meme and the viral ‘Microwave Filter’ craze.