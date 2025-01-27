TikTok users are blocking Facebook and Instagram accounts, claiming that the Meta-owned platforms are influencing their For You Pages.

Following TikTok’s brief ban on January 19, many users reported that their For You Pages felt “off,” leading to speculation about external interference.

Grace Featherston (feathershere) addressed the issue in a viral clip with 5.3 million views, sharing that her TikTok seemed strange when she returned to it. Her solution? “Go block Facebook.” She claimed this action restored her FYP to its previous state, calling the shift “suspicious.”

Another TikToker, raeshorn101, described a similar experience, saying his FYP used to show updates like the California fires but felt off after the app went dark. After seeing advice to block Facebook, he decided to give it a try and reported, “My FYP is back. Everything went back to normal.”

While some users agree that blocking this account improved their experience, others haven’t noticed changes to their FYPs. Regardless, users are increasingly blocking Meta-platforms on the app.

Here’s how to block Facebook on TikTok

If you want to block Facebook on TikTok, doing so is easy and follows the same steps as blocking any account. Here’s how you can do it:

Tap the magnifying glass and search for Facebook’s official TikTok account. Open their profile to view the account page. Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of the profile. From the menu, choose “Block” and confirm the action.

Some believe this disrupts Facebook’s influence on TikTok’s algorithm, but there’s no concrete evidence to support this claim. For now, it’s an experimental method users are adopting to regain control of their FYPs.

