How to achieve the ‘Clean Girl’ look? TikTok aesthetic explained

The ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic has been trending on TikTok for years, but how can you achieve this look for yourself? Here’s all to know.

TikTok has given rise to many trendy looks over the years, from the ‘mob wife’ to the ‘Dark Fantasy’ aesthetic, proving the next generation of fashion gurus is always looking out for what’s hot.

However, while many of these aesthetics only have their moment in the spotlight before fading into obscurity, there is one look that has survived since it first took over TikTok’s FYP in 2020.

The Clean Girl aesthetic, inspired by the likes of Hailey Bieber, is all about looking effortlessly put together and as if you’re living your best life without ever trying – even if you most definitely aren’t. Want to achieve it for yourself? Here is everything you need to know.

How to achieve the ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic from TikTok

The trouble-free composure of the Clean Girl aesthetic might be nothing but a facade, with the look all about sleekness and minimalism that aims to look fresh and “clean”.

Clean Girl makeup and hair

Clean Girl makeup should appear natural, avoiding any glamour or intense colors. This means dewy skin that utilizes specially placed concealer rather than a full face of foundation or contour.

Brows are often simply brushed and gelled, rather than filled, and mascara is clump-free with any eyeliner remaining subtle. Blush and highlights are applied only to accentuate and not overpower.

While makeup can vary slightly depending on the TikTok tutorial being followed, pouty glossy lips are a key feature almost all Clean Girl aesthetics lean on.

Clean Girls almost always have their hair slicked back and perfectly parted in the middle. These parameters can result in various styles, from ponytails to buns and even half-up half-down looks.

Keep in mind that many hairstyles that fall under the Clean Girl aesthetic require plenty of gel to keep every strand in place.

Clean Girl fashion and accessories

Clean Girl style features classic clothes, minimalist designs, and casual silhouettes. Think mom jeans, white crop tops, sweats, comfy cardigans, slip dresses, sneakers, and uggs.

The color scheme is neutral and never includes any bold pop or vibrancy. Even Clean Girl jewelry is kept to a minimum and gold is definitely the preference, with dainty necklaces and hoops.

Clean Girl lifestyle

Many videos under the Clean Girl hashtag also showcase an elaborate lifestyle presented as the easiest day-by-day living a person could achieve.

This includes waking up at the crack of dawn, daily pilates and yoga, self-care routines with countless steps, reading and journaling, healthy eating, and a house or bedroom that never has anything out of place.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know to become a Clean Girl. Just keep in mind that like all TikTok aesthetics, the trend is all about capturing a vibe and not reality.

Failing to maintain the look or lifestyle doesn’t mean you have failed, as most likely those posting as Clean Girls aren’t constantly on top of their game either.