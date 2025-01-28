How Sepps’ adorable cooking videos with his Nonna made him a TikTok star

Giuseppe ‘Sepps’ Federici is a viral hit on TikTok thanks to his adorably wholesome cooking videos with his Nonna. We got the chance to speak with him about his social media success and the release of his very own cookbook in Dexerto’s Rising Stars series.

Sepps describes himself as an “award-winning foodie,” (having won Fortnum & Mason’s 2023 Content Creator of the Year) but most know him for his heartwarming videos featuring his Nonna, Marianna. She’s a constant presence on his Instagram account, where he’s racked up over half a million followers.

Their most popular videos show Sepps’ Nonna passing down her recipes, which she makes for viewers to watch and learn for themselves. In one video, she teaches Sepps how to make pasta with broccoli, prompting oodles of commenters to share their own stories about cooking with their grandmothers.

“My passion for cooking started in my childhood, growing up with my Nonna, Marianna, who has always been my biggest influence in the kitchen,” Sepps told us.

“She taught me that food is a way to express love and connect with others, whether it’s through a big family meal or a simple dish. Spending Sundays in her kitchen and learning traditional Sicilian recipes sparked my interest early on. Cooking became a way to carry on her legacy and share our family traditions with the world.”

Sepps grew up in a small town near Manchester in England, where he says he was “surrounded by family and strong Italian traditions.” For Sepps, food was central to his childhood, and he learned most of his culinary know-how from his Nonna.

“My Nonna practically raised me,” he said. “She lived close to us and was a constant presence in my life, especially when my parents were at work. Our bond grew over shared meals, Sunday family gatherings, and her wisdom in the kitchen.”

Sepps’ Sicilian recipes take social media by storm

After graduating from university, Sepps got a job in social media. He pursued this for a few years before starting his own journey in content creation — but Sepps’ fame didn’t come about all on its own. Things started kicking off after he began making videos with his Nonna in 2022 as a way to preserve her recipes.

“It was something I’d thought about for a while because I wanted to capture her stories and cooking wisdom for others to enjoy,” he explained. “I didn’t expect the videos to resonate so widely, but seeing how much joy and nostalgia they bring to people has been incredible.”

“The turning point was definitely when I started sharing videos with my Nonna,” he added. “One video of her teaching me a classic Sicilian recipe went viral, and the comments flooded in about how much people loved her charm and authenticity. It was surreal, but it also felt deeply rewarding to know that something so personal to me was resonating with others.”

Making Sepps’ Nonna a viral hit

Ever since introducing Nonna to his channel, Sepps has been inundated with viewers who just can’t get enough of their adorable relationship (and her top-notch skills in the kitchen). Sepps says that their bond has only grown stronger as a result of their videos… Although there is one specific difficulty he’s encountered.

“Since starting social media together, our relationship has only strengthened,” he admitted. “She’s loved seeing the positive response to our videos and takes so much pride in the joy she brings to others. It’s been beautiful to see her shine in the spotlight and become a source of inspiration for so many.

“As for difficulties, Nonna is an instinctive cook, so turning her ‘a pinch of this’ and ‘a splash of that’ approach into measured recipes can be tricky, but we’ve found a rhythm that works.”

Neither Sepps nor his Nonna anticipated becoming so popular, but both of them are now veritable social media stars. Their viral videos have landed both of them some wild opportunities, including being on TV.

“The response has been overwhelming in the best way,” Sepps told us. “People often say our videos remind them of their own family or inspire them to reconnect with loved ones. I never expected this level of popularity, but I think it shows how universal the love for family, food, and tradition is.

“She’s absolutely loving it! Nonna enjoys reading the sweet comments from people all over the world and seeing how much happiness her cooking and personality bring to others. She often jokes about how she gets recognised in her local supermarket, and she’s seen herself on TV a couple of times now, so I think she’s now realised just how famous she is. “

From Manchester to ‘Mufasa’

Speaking of being on television, Sepps got to interview the stars of Mufasa before its premier in December 2024. Meeting some of his idols in the acting world was an experience he’ll never forget and a major milestone in his career.

“It was incredible!” he exclaimed. “Interviewing Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and Mads Mikkelsen was surreal, especially as a fan of the original Lion King. It was a unique opportunity, and I’m glad I got to weave in my love for food and passion for the environment, too.”

Prior to that, Sepps and his grandmother published a cookbook called ‘Cooking with Nonna.’ To make the book, the pair traveled to Sicily to get back to their roots and provide an authentic look into their family’s historical recipes.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” Sepps said. “Traveling to Sicily to shoot the cookbook brought everything full circle — connecting our family’s roots to the recipes we were sharing. It was challenging to translate Nonna’s instinctive cooking style into clear instructions, but it was also deeply rewarding. Seeing the book reach readers in the US has been amazing as I’ve always had a large amount of support from there.”

Sepps & Nonna look toward the future after reaching viral fame

Sepps has a passion for cooking, specifically focusing on plant-based recipes. In fact, some of his most popular videos show viewers how to make vegan tiramisu and ravioli filled with walnut and mushroom cream. For Sepps, plant-based foods are an integral part of his overall goal in showing the world how “accessible and delicious” a vegan lifestyle can be.

On top of that, both Sepps and his Nonna want to continue sharing new recipes and stories, all while showcasing how plant-based Italian cooking can be “approachable and fun” — but there’s always room to shoot for the stars.

“Nonna often jokes about wanting her own cooking show, so who knows? Maybe that’s next! My dream is to open a restaurant taking after Nonna’s ‘La Favorita’ she had when I was a child.”