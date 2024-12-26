How old is Santos on TikTok? Real age confirmed after police take fake ID

The real age of Santos, a popular TikToker, has been a topic of discussion online after viewers grew increasingly disturbed by his content with older women.

TikToker Santos has grown his online following by posting about how much he “loves cougars.” However, some viewers are concerned about his true age after women in his videos seem to be much older than him.

Some viewers have even called the TikToker out for entertaining older women so he could pay his bills, adding that the women he posts look like they could be his grandma.

Article continues after ad

“He treats his grandma so well… makes her feel young again in her frail old age. Such a granny’s boy,” one sarcastically commented on TikTok.

“Times can never be this tough,” another joked.

After speculation about his age, several women came to his defense by sharing an ID they claimed was his, stating that he was 24 years old.

Article continues after ad

“I got his ID right here, you guys… he’s 24,” a woman shared on TikTok live. Viewers suggested that the ID was fake, though, adding that Santos allegedly graduated from high school in 2023, making him 19 years old.

Article continues after ad

Santos confirms his age is 19 years old

With so much talk, Santos finally confirmed his age during a TikTok live. After an influencer asked him how old he was, the TikToker said, “I’m 19!”

Word about Santos being a teenager quickly went viral, leading him to cry during a TikTok live. “Stop,” his girlfriend told him as she hugged the tearful influencer.

Viewers seemed to think his career as a club promoter was over after his younger age was exposed, leading to many people roasting the TikToker online.

Article continues after ad

“Aw, if it isn’t the consequences of my actions,” wrote one.

“Karma!” another viewer exclaimed.

With so much backlash over his age, Santos defended himself by saying he “worked so hard” for his college degrees, which have yet to be seen. “Y’all ruining everything,” he told his viewers.

Article continues after ad

Despite the criticism, Santos has continued to post videos with older women.