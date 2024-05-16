Homeowner panics after workers trap cat inside bathroom wall

A woman frantically attempted to rescue her trapped cat after maintenance workers patched them behind the drywall in her bathroom – but this isn’t the first time such a frightening incident has happened to a cat owner.

TikToker Mariah Vanessa was wracked with fear after her cat was mistakenly patched into her wall by maintenance workers. “I wish I was joking,” she captioned her post from May 15.

As Mariah sat on her bathroom floor, she repeatedly slammed a hard object into the newly renovated wall where her cat was stuck.

“This is literally so crazy, they f*cking patched my cat into the f*cking wall,” she exclaimed as she created a hole for her furry friend to escape from.

The TikToker also placed a can of food in front of the hole she made, hoping that it would lure her frantic kitty out.

“I am so sorry,” she said with sadness, as her black cat slowly made its exit from the wall.

Viewers on TikTok were shocked, with Mariah reiterating how “insane” the happenstance was after a netizen commented, “What??”

Others were mortified for the cat and commented with their sympathy. “Those sad little eyes shining from behind the wall,” wrote one. “Poor baby,” added another.

Some viewers also mentioned having seen this happen recently to someone else. “Omg! You’re the second person I saw this happen to. So sorry,” someone empathized.

Those commenters were right, as another woman’s cat was also patched into the wall by her complex’s maintenance in March earlier this year.

“I really can not believe the maintenance team patched my cat into the freaking wall,” TikToker ‘myworld.wejusfliveinit’ captioned her viral post of the same thing happening to her beloved pet.

She even had to cut the wall with a knife and pull her cat out, as the animal had gotten stuck while attempting to make its exit.

While the mistake appeared to be accidental on both occasions, that didn’t stop viewers from speculating that it may have been done on purpose by “lazy” workers.

More importantly, both women seemed to have been relieved when they were able to rescue their cats, although the latter TikToker took the issue up with her apartment manager in a heated conversation that she also uploaded to social media.