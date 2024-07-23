Home inspector terrified after owner leaves life-size Michael Myers mannequin behind

When a home inspector was on the job, he walked into the garage of a vacant house to find a life-size Michael Myers mannequin that was left behind, leaving him terrified.

TikToker and home inspector ‘lpernas1995’ goes into houses that tenants have moved out of and gives them one last look to assess the damages and make sure everything is ship-shape.

But when he went to one of his job sites in June, he was met with a horrifying scene.

As he walked into each room, looking at the walls, cabinets, flooring, lightbulbs, and more, the home inspector came across a life-size Michael Myers mannequin standing in the garage.

“Respectfully, if whoever did this sees this video, your mom’s a hoe,” he said in his viral TikTok.

“Number one rule when doing a home inspection – always clear the house first… so here I am, clearing the house, and I open the garage door,” he explained.

The home inspector then opened the door to show his 145K followers the Michael Myers mannequin standing directly behind it.

“Oh hi, life-size f*cking childhood nightmare nemesis Michael Myers staring at me in the f**king face,” he said before admitting that he screamed like a “little b*tch” when he first saw it.

Though he almost immediately realized what the life-size statue was, the TikToker explained that it could have been a squatter, saying that unhoused people often make a home out of vacant houses that still have electricity.

Viewers of the viral video commented by agreeing that the Halloween mannequin looked too real and said they too, were scared.

“I thought we were both gonna die and I’m just watching on my phone,” one wrote.

“My soul would have left my body,” added another.

One viewer even said they would have marked the home inspection as “failed” after being set up like that.

While finding a life-size Micheal Myers mannequin might have scared the boots off of the home inspector, it’s not the only eerie thing a TikToker has found inside a home.

